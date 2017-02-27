Taraji P. Henson’s Custom Dress Is The Only LBD To Be Obsessed With

Natasha Patel Feb . 27 . 2017

Hot damn! Hot damn! Hot damn! Empire star Taraji P. Henson a.k.a Cookie Lyon is killing it on the Oscars 2017 red carpet as we speak! In a custom-made Alberta Ferretti black number, Ms Henson flaunts her sexy figure with a little thigh-high slit. Styled by Jason Bolden, Taraji seems to flawlessly carry off this black off-shoulder like NBD pairing it with some off the top hair and makeup!

That highlight! That hair! That dress—Uff, just too much hotness for one woman.

What do you think? Love it as much as we do?

