#Oscars @ralphandrusso A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

Priyanka Chopra, unsurprisingly, dazzled at the Oscars red carpet tonight. Her dress was gorgeous and she looked like a million bucks. But can we all please take a second to look at what PC ate after the function wrapped up? A burger!

And it's over! #oscarweekend !! my treat. #innout A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:51am PST

This isn’t the first time Priyanka has openly declared her love for burgers though. The last People’s Choice Awards also had her spreading some burger joy.

Hahaha I do love my burgers! Thank you @marieclairemag for sending me this clip! Hilarious #ChopraDontPlay #redcarpetdiet #CoutureFeast #Gucci A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 11, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

How to eat a burger and still look like this?

Vanity fair #oscars @michaelkors A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:15am PST

Any ideas?