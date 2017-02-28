Alia Bhatt’s Midi Dress Is On Our Summer Wish List

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 28 . 2017

Hello Summer 😍 @aliaabhatt in @martingrantofficial for #badrinathkidulhania promotions.

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Alia Bhatt has been out and about for the promotions of her much awaited movie, Badrinath Ki Dulhania with co-star Varun Dhawan. The talented actress looks so good in all the outfits we’ve spotted on her lately that it’s beginning to be trouble for us. Why you ask? Well, that’s mainly because our summer wishlist is only increasing with every Alia Bhatt style spotting!

Adding another one to our list is this Martin Grant number that her stylist, Ami Patel picked out for her. A pair of blue studs and strappy heels accessorise this outfit perfectly. Celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini gives her pretty kohl eyes and blushed cheeks. Whereas celebrity hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre styles her hair in a neat high, ponytail.

Like Alia’s heels? Check out a similar pair, we’ve picked out for you.

Alia Bhatt celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Martin Grant Official
