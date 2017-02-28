DIY: How To Emojify Your Phone Case

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 28 . 2017

Apart from giving your phone that extra protection, a phone case also says a lot about your personality. And if you’re the kind who speaks their mind (or should I say, emoji) then this case is literally ‘therapy’ for you. Also, once you watch the video, you’ll see how easy and fun it is to do this DIY. You can go all out with your favourite emojis and make your very own phone case.

Press play on the video above to see a step-by-step way you can try it out yourself! If you want me to show you other such cool DIY’s, then comment below with the topic and I shall try my best to make it super easy for you guys.

