That Farah Khan is fond of Hrithik Roshan is something we all know. She has often spoken about how she’s known him since her childhood and how the two share a close bond. Farah took to Instagram to share this super cute photo of the two from a holiday in Koh Samui way back in 2003. Take a look.

#blastfromthepast @hrithikroshan n i in 2003 New Years in Koh samui.. its good to clean the cupboards once in a while- u find rare pics😄 A post shared by @farahkhankunder on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Haha we love it! See how innocent these two look. :)