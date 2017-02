Priyanka Chopra sure did have a lot of fun backstage at the Oscars. She joined the lovely Kelly Ripa and Chrissy Teigan in an attempt to interview with Jennifer Aniston (which failed spectacularly), and then she and Kelly downed a shot afterwards.

You can watch the entire video below, or skip t0 4:25 to catch Priyanka’s appearance.

“Go big or go home.”

“I’m going home after this.”

Me every Friday night, tbh.