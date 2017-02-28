Kapil Sharma’s Koffee With Karan 5 Episode Might Be Shorter Than Usual – Here’s Why

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 28 . 2017
Kapil Sharma

There was a lot of conjecture surrounding Kapil Sharma‘s episode of Koffee With Karan 5. Buzz was that the episode may not be aired as it was rather boring and was low on the entertainment quotient. (Quite surprising, tbh!)

But the rumours were soon put to rest when Star World released the promo for the episode. Now reports are doing the rounds that the episode will be of lesser duration as a lot of parts have been chopped off. According to DNA, a source said that it’s one of the most boring episodes in the history of the show. The makers were going to scrap the episode entirely, but eventually decided to keep an edited version. Due to the amount of cuts, the episode is not going to be as long as the other episodes.

Well, okay!

