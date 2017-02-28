After A Maternity Break, Rani Mukerji Is Returning To Acting – Here Are The Details

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji‘s last film as an actress was Mardaani back in 2014, the same year that she got married to Aditya Chopra. She gave birth the following year, and after taking some time off for motherhood, she’s now returning to acting. Rani will be starring in the Yash Raj Films production Hichki, to be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.

Hichki, we’re told, is about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength. Rani says:

I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply as a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up.

Siddharth P Malhotra has, in the past, directed We Are Family for Dharma Productions. Karan Johar wished him best of luck for his new film:

So it's out finally my next film as a director titled "Hichki" for @yrf starring #RaniMukerji produced by #maneeshsharma need ur wishes — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) February 27, 2017

Fun fact: The media mixed up the two Sid(d)harth Malhotras, and thought Rani’s next film would be opposite actor Sid Malhotra: