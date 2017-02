Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra have been the best of friends for the longest time now. Manish always designs for Karan’s films and Karan has always been there for all of Manish’s shows. These two best friends are currently in London holidaying together. Here are pictures.

#londoncity #bff @manishmalhotra05 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:01am PST

#londonseries #windowdisplay A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:41am PST

#londonseries #windowdisplay A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:42am PST

#londonspottings #selfridges #windowdisplay A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:43am PST

#londondiaries #windowdisplay A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:36am PST

Have fun, you two!