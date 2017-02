Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen with her recent #OOTN has totally impressed us. Pyjamas have never looked so appealing like they do on her.

Sushmita Sen Sushmita Sen Sushmita Sen Sushmita Sen Sushmita Sen ‹ ›







‹ ›

She paired the iconic Victoria’s Secret “Angel” pjs with a cropped sweatshirt and Tory Burch flip flops. We love how she worked that off-duty look. With her hair left loose, absolutely no makeup on and oversized sunnies, she looked effortlessly stylish.

How can someone look so good in pyjamas?

Click here to get yourself a pair of comfy and super stylish joggers: