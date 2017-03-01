16 Pictures That Prove Sridevi & Her Daughters Are Fabulous AF

Natasha Patel Mar . 1 . 2017

Sridevi nor her daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor need an introduction! The Kapoor daughters are fiery fashionistas in their own way bringing some amazing high fashion style. Of course, they might get it all from their stunning momma but for now let’s just count the endless ways the Kapoor ladies kill the style game!

1. When the 3 of them pose in their Manish Malhotra bests

2. Saris and gowns have never looked THIS good

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

3. Can anyone say mother-daughter goals?

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

4. When the sisters look like princesses

5. When the outfits stand out as much as the lights in the background

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

6. Wearing fur coats and looking très chic

❤️❤️

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

7. When red is the colour of love and the power colour for these ladies

8. When the outfits looked grander than a golden room

My babies 💕

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

9. All black travel style

My angels 😘

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

10. When you’re BFF with Manish Malhotra

With their favourite 💗

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

11. When the glam is as good as the outfit

12. And when photos get artistic (great outfits included)

13. When a fam photo looks as good as a magazine photoshoot

14. And of course, when solo pictures give you life (and Chanel goals)

❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

15. When momma Kapoor’s travel-pose game is strong

16. And when you come to terms with how stylish this family really is

💗

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

These ladies are far too blessed to be stressed—because good genes are all we really see!

What do you think of these Kapoor women?

1
TAGS
celebrity fashion celebrity style Fashionistas Jhanvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor Sridevi style icons
COMMENTS
Related Stories
celebrity fashion
Feb . 28 . 2017Alia Bhatt’s Midi Dress Is On Our Summer Wish List
Feb . 28 . 2017Sushmita Sen’s Easy-Going Style Is Every Lazy Girl’s Dream
Feb . 28 . 2017Is Sonam Kapoor Ready To Walk Down The Aisle?
Feb . 28 . 2017You Won’t Believe Who Styled Anushka Sharma In This Beautiful Outfit
Feb . 28 . 2017Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s #OOTD Is Casual But Full Of Flavour
celebrity style
Feb . 28 . 2017Alia Bhatt’s Midi Dress Is On Our Summer Wish List
Feb . 28 . 2017Sushmita Sen’s Easy-Going Style Is Every Lazy Girl’s Dream
Feb . 28 . 2017Is Sonam Kapoor Ready To Walk Down The Aisle?
Feb . 28 . 2017You Won’t Believe Who Styled Anushka Sharma In This Beautiful Outfit
Feb . 28 . 2017Best Beauty Looks From The Oscars After Party
Jhanvi Kapoor
Feb . 28 . 2017Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Looks Like A Dream In This Photo
Feb . 18 . 2017Video: Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Has Got The Moves!
Feb . 17 . 2017Sridevi & Jhanvi Kapoor Are Twinning And Winning
Feb . 15 . 2017Photo: Sridevi & Her Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Are Shining Brighter Than Diamonds!
Feb . 14 . 2017Photo: Jhanvi Kapoor Poses With Her Rumoured Boyfriend & Parents
Khushi Kapoor
Feb . 7 . 2017Photos: Sridevi’s Daughter Khushi Kapoor Chilling With Her Friend Neel Dewan
Jan . 31 . 2017This Photo Proves That These Bollywood Star Kids Are Totally Ready For Bollywood
Jan . 30 . 2017Sridevi & Her Clan Are Obsessed With Manish Malhotra
Jan . 11 . 2017Here’s A Photo Of Jhanvi Kapoor In Her Fancy Closet
Dec . 6 . 2016PHOTOS: Boney, Sridevi, Jhanvi & Khushi Kapoor Shine At Manish Malhotra’s Party!
Sridevi
Feb . 28 . 2017Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Looks Like A Dream In This Photo
Feb . 27 . 2017Apart From Raees & ADHM, This Film Also Suffered Due To The Ban On Pakistani Artistes In India
Feb . 23 . 2017We’re Celebrating Sabyasachi’s Birthday With Our Fave Throwbacks
Feb . 18 . 2017Video: Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Has Got The Moves!
Feb . 17 . 2017Sridevi & Jhanvi Kapoor Are Twinning And Winning
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web