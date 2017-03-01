16 Pictures That Prove Sridevi & Her Daughters Are Fabulous AF

Sridevi nor her daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor need an introduction! The Kapoor daughters are fiery fashionistas in their own way bringing some amazing high fashion style. Of course, they might get it all from their stunning momma but for now let’s just count the endless ways the Kapoor ladies kill the style game!
1. When the 3 of them pose in their Manish Malhotra bests
2. Saris and gowns have never looked THIS good
3. Can anyone say mother-daughter goals?
4. When the sisters look like princesses
5. When the outfits stand out as much as the lights in the background
6. Wearing fur coats and looking très chic
7. When red is the colour of love and the power colour for these ladies
8. When the outfits looked grander than a golden room
9. All black travel style
10. When you’re BFF with Manish Malhotra
11. When the glam is as good as the outfit
12. And when photos get artistic (great outfits included)
13. When a fam photo looks as good as a magazine photoshoot
14. And of course, when solo pictures give you life (and Chanel goals)
15. When momma Kapoor’s travel-pose game is strong
16. And when you come to terms with how stylish this family really is
These ladies are far too blessed to be stressed—because good genes are all we really see!
What do you think of these Kapoor women?