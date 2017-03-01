Alia Bhatt Just Called Her Dad A Liar!

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She has proved her mettle time and again, and this 23 year old only gets better with each film she does. Sometimes, it’s hard to believe that she’s achieved so much as the tender age of just 23. Definitely an inspiration for all the girls out there! Alia has always spoken about the special bond she shares with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt.

It’s only natural when you have a filmmaker as talented as Bhatt and an actress as amazing as Alia, people will want to see them collaborate together on a film. The two have time and again been asked when Mahesh will direct her and he always says soon. Rumours also suggest that Alia will soon be seen in a Bhatt home production. So, at a recent event when the actress was asked about these plans, here’s what she told Pinkvilla.

We do talk about it. It will happen eventually. And I believe that patience is the key to happiness.

When asked how how she feels about her father always praising her work, she hilariously said this.
He lies. I just met him and told him, “Stop lying to these journalists!” Everybody is asking me, “Bhatt Sahab ne yeh kaha woh kaha.” That’s not at all true. Then he smiles and says, “But yeah, you are a star, a lot of people want to work with you.” That’s not true, he is lying. I will call him up right now and make him speak to you people.
Hahaha. Awww! We love that Alia is daddy’s little girl! <3
