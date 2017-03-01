Badrinath Ki Dulhania Got A UA Certificate On This One Condition

Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association.

We are all really looking forward to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan‘s Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film releases on the 10th of March. Reportedly, the Censor Board has given it a UA certification but on one condition – the makers of the film have to obtain an NOC from Shaadi.com.

The website is mentioned in the film a few times and recently, at the time of RunningShaadis.com‘s release there was some controversy about using “dot com” in the title and the film. The Board wants to stay clear of drama this time around.