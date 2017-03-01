This Bollywood Celebrity Has Decided To Not Perform At Weddings Again

Remo D’Souza

Bollywood celebrities are often invited to high profile weddings to increase the glamour as well as entertainment factor. Not to forget, they are paid a bomb for performing at the weddings. Remo D’Souza was recently invited to perform at a wedding, but he has decided against such events in the future.

Remo revealed the reason for the same during his visit to The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that he was embarrassed to see the kind of reaction he got while performing as everyone was busy chatting and no one was interested to see him on stage. He also eventually lost interest as nobody was interested. He also said that none of them even clapped after his performance was over.

That’s sad!