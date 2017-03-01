This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Is Celebrating Her Curves In This New Photoshoot

Former Bigg Boss contestant and model Diandra Soares has always endorsed body positivity. Last year, she had written this powerful note about her struggle with weight and body image. And just recently, the gorgeous diva got a new photoshoot done, where she’s celebrating her curves. Here are two pictures from the shoot that she shared on Instagram.
My latest shoot by @jitusavlani make-up n hair by #RISHABHKHANNA Styling; 2Di4 (by me) #nobodyshaping #beproudofyoyrcurves #honouryourcurves #bodypositivity #loveallofyou #sizedoesntmatter #sexyisthemind #loveyourself #bigisalsobeautiful #liveyourlife #stophatingyourbody #bigandproud #Youarenotanumber #stopbodyshaming
Ladies, a real man wants real curves. Love your curves, flaunt em' be proud of your changing body …. a woman's body has the power to give life so treat it with respect !!!! Stop body SHAMING yourself first… love your body n it will love you back #BodyPositive Pic; Jitu Savlani MUH; Rishab Khanna assisted by Cash Kandera Styling; 2Di4 (moi) And last but not the least the very talented actor/model/dancer/ biker … the list is endless … and most amazing friend Kushal Punjabi you rock my world and this shoot … was a pleasure working with you 😍
Isn’t she super sexy?