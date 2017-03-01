This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Is Celebrating Her Curves In This New Photoshoot

Swagata Dam Mar . 1 . 2017

Former Bigg Boss contestant and model Diandra Soares has always endorsed body positivity. Last year, she had written this powerful note about her struggle with weight and body image. And just recently, the gorgeous diva got a new photoshoot done, where she’s celebrating her curves. Here are two pictures from the shoot that she shared on Instagram.

Isn’t she super sexy?

Bigg Boss Diandra Soares
