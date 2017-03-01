Here’s Some Good News For Ishqbaaz Fans

A still from Ishqbaaz

Ishqbaaz has earned a lot of popularity with the TV audience, no wonder Star Plus launched a spin off series, Dil Bole Oberoi to cash in on it. The current plot in Ishqbaaz is focussing on Shivaay and Anika’s love story, which is facing hurdles because of Tia’s scheming and plotting.

After Anika fakes a memory loss to bring forth Tia’s evil plans, it will be revealed that Shivaay, Om and Rudra were a part of her mega plan since the beginning. Shivaay has already thrwon Anika out of the house as part of the plan, and the latter will somehow manage to bring Robin to the Oberoi mansion. With Robin’s entry, the entire family will get to know that he is the father of Tia’s unborn child.

Phew! Finally the entire drama will come to an end, and Shivaay and Anika will come closer to each other. Are you looking forward to their romance? Let me know in the comments below!