If You Love The Arts, You Have To Check Out Designer JJ Valaya’s New Blog!

Divya Rao Mar . 1 . 2017

JJ Valaya is one of the biggest and most celebrated names in Indian fashion and plays a big role in making modern Indian designs popular. He’s one of the founding members of the Board of Governors of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), and is also the first official brand ambassador for Swarovski. And guess what I found out today? Apart from being talented designer, this man is also a fabulous photographer. I happened to stumble upon his blog and it’s really cool. He calls it his ‘alter-ego at play’. Check out some of the photos on his website.

Source: www.jjapelh.com

Source: www.jjapelh.com

Source: www.jjapelh.com

Source: www.jjapelh.com

We love it!

6
TAGS
JJ Valaya
COMMENTS
Related Stories
JJ Valaya
Jan . 24 . 2017EDITOR’S PICKS: Top 10 Saris
Nov . 2 . 20168 Reasons We’re Obsessing Over Velvet
Oct . 20 . 2016We Cannot Get Over These Looks Elton Fernandez Created At Fashion Week!
Oct . 17 . 2016The Grand Finale Of AIFW SS17 Was Magnum Opus!
Jul . 20 . 2016This Is The Essential Ingredient In Bridal Couture
More Lifestyle
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web