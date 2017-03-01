If You Love The Arts, You Have To Check Out Designer JJ Valaya’s New Blog!

JJ Valaya is one of the biggest and most celebrated names in Indian fashion and plays a big role in making modern Indian designs popular. He’s one of the founding members of the Board of Governors of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), and is also the first official brand ambassador for Swarovski. And guess what I found out today? Apart from being talented designer, this man is also a fabulous photographer. I happened to stumble upon his blog and it’s really cool. He calls it his ‘alter-ego at play’. Check out some of the photos on his website.

We love it!