Manisha Koirala Talks About Embracing Motherhood This Here

After battling cancer, Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala emerged stronger than ever. And now, she inspires thousands of people with her powerful messages on Instagram. She’s embraced a super healthy lifestyle and she intends to embrace motherhood now. A while ago, she told Times Of India:

This December, it’ll be five years since I got completely cured. If everything goes well, I’m planning to adopt a baby girl. I just hope everything goes right and it all falls into place. I want to be there for the child, and I’ll make sure that I plan my life around this. I’m super excited about this new phase in my life, and I can’t wait for it to begin.

Lots of love and light to you, Manisha!