Jennifer Aniston

And adding to the Oscars 2017 goof-ups – Paris Hilton‘s mom Kathy claimed on Twitter that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant and is expecting a girl. She tweeted to over 100,000 followers saying:

According to a report in IANS, Kathy later deleted the tweet and since there’s no comment from any of Jennifer’s people, we are now living in a world of doubt. However, E! News confirmed that Kathy’s tweet was absolutely baseless.