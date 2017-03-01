Revealed: Alia Bhatt’s Holiday Plans For The Year!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is on a career high with back to back hits last year – Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. It sure makes me wonder if she has the Midas touch or something! 2017 is also looking up for the cutie as the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania has already generated so much anticipation.

Apart from that, she has signed Ayan Mukherji‘s next, Dragon opposite (*somersaults*) Ranbir Kapoor. However, Alia has a couple of months before she commences the shoot for the superhero fantasy adventure – and she plans to make the most of her free time. Like any other millennial, Alia is a travel junkie and she reportedly plans to take a trip to Los Angeles with her BFF, Akansha Ranjan.

A leading daily reported that Akansha’s extended family resides in LA, and she visits them quite often. This time, Alia will accompany her bestie for a week long trip. She also told MumbaiMirror about her break and said:

Once I’m back on set, I’ll be nervous and raw again. Also, I find myself getting repetitive in small ways. Maybe I’m imagining or over-thinking but I plan to make good use of this time off.

Have fun, Alia!