Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma Are Coming Back Together, But Not For A Movie

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan

I have been a Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma fan ever since Rab Ne Bana De Jodi. They were fabulous in Jab Tak Hai Jaan too, even though they were not romantically inclined. Up next, they will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali‘s Rahnuma, which is slated to release later this year.

Before that, SRK and Anushka will walk the ramp together for Manish Malhotra for Shabana Azmi‘s NGO Mijwan, on March 5. Mijwan is named after a village in Uttar Pradesh, and was founded by Shabana Azmi’s late father Kaifi Azmi to create employment opportunities and revive the art of chikankari embroidery.

