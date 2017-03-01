Sushmita Sen Just Shared This Video Of Her Daughter Singing And It’s Absolutely Angelic!

Divya Rao Mar . 1 . 2017
Sushmita Sen, Renee

Sushmita Sen is a doting mother to two lovely girls – Renee and Alisah. Sen broke all stereotypes when she decided to adopt Renee 17 years ago and since then, these two have been inseparable. Sush shared this beautiful video of  her covering Adele‘s hit song Hello, and man, her voice is absolutely angelic!

What a beautiful voice!

10
TAGS
Renee Sushmita Sen
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Sushmita Sen
Feb . 28 . 2017Sushmita Sen’s Easy-Going Style Is Every Lazy Girl’s Dream
Feb . 24 . 2017Here’s All You Need To Know About Sushmita Sen’s Comeback
Feb . 10 . 2017Prepare To Fall In Love With These Shoes Spotted On The LFW Runway
Feb . 6 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles At LFW’s Finale
Jan . 20 . 2017Karan Johar Faked His Koffee With Karan Rapid Fire For This Bollywood Superstar
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web