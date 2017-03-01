VIDEO: Check Out The Promo Of The Sequel To Diya Aur Baati Hum

Diya Aur Baati Hum

Diya Aur Baati Hum had a fairly good run as one of Star Plus’ leading daily for more than 5 years, which is why perhaps the makers decided to come back with a season 2. The show’s lead pair of Dipika Singh and Anas Rashid were quite popular with the audience, and the show’s sequel will take forward the story of their daughter, Kanak.

Titled Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, it stars Rhea Sharma and Avinash Rekhi in lead roles, and will air April 3 onwards. The show will take a leap of 20 years and focus on the life of Rathi family, after the death of Sooraj and Sandhya.

Check out the promo here:

Welcome the new generation of the Rathis in the sequel of Diya aur Baati Hum – Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji! Starting 3rd April at 1pm! pic.twitter.com/5RwQxi9egg — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) February 28, 2017

