VIDEO: Check Out The Promo Of The Sequel To Diya Aur Baati Hum

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 1 . 2017
Diya Aur Baati Hum

Diya Aur Baati Hum had a fairly good run as one of Star Plus’ leading daily for more than 5 years, which is why perhaps the makers decided to come back with a season 2. The show’s lead pair of Dipika Singh and Anas Rashid were quite popular with the audience, and the show’s sequel will take forward the story of their daughter, Kanak.

Titled Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, it stars Rhea Sharma and Avinash Rekhi in lead roles, and will air April 3 onwards. The show will take a leap of 20 years and focus on the life of Rathi family, after the death of Sooraj and Sandhya.

Check out the promo here:

What do you think? Tell me in the comments below!

1
TAGS
diya aur baati hum
COMMENTS
Related Stories
diya aur baati hum
Sep . 9 . 2016This TV Hottie Is The Lead For Diya Aur Baati Hum Season 2
Aug . 25 . 2016This Is The Show That Is Replacing Diya Aur Baati Hum
Aug . 23 . 2016This Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Looks Sizzling Hot In A Bikini
Jul . 26 . 2016Plot Twist: This Bollywood Actor Is Replacing Anas Rashid On Diya Aur Baati Hum!
Jul . 22 . 2015OMG! Anas Rashid’s Girlfriend Rati Pandey To Enter Diya Aur Baati Hum!
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web