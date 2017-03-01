Videos: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor Are Burning The Dance Floor At This Wedding

Divya Rao Mar . 1 . 2017

Sonam Kapoor and the rest of her family are in Abu Dhabi for her cousin Akshay Marwah‘s wedding. We shared pictures from the wedding with you not too long ago, and Sonam has been giving us all major fashion goals with her chic desi outfits. If you missed them, take a look here.

The internet is flooded with wedding pictures and we came across these awesome videos of Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor shaking a leg!

Haha this looks like so much fun! Love it!

Anil Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Sonam Kapoor
