This Actor Lost 70kgs For His Film – Here’s How He Did It

Mustafa

Mustafa, son of Abbas Burmawalla, will be making his debut on March 17th with Machine. It’s a film he’s worked hard for, and although he’s trained extensively during the film, his weight loss journey started much before. Over a few years, the budding actor has lost nearly 70kgs, something he’s only been able to achieve with a ton of dedication. We asked him to reveal what he did and what his journey was like, and here’s what he told us:

Before I started losing weight I weighed more than 120 kilos and it took me six years to lose 60 kgs to get to the shape I am currently in. Through these years of gymming and dieting I’ve learned that there is no easy way to get a good body but to work your butt out every day.

Since the time I decided on losing weight I’ve always kept a strict check on my diet. I cook my own food before I leave for work in the morning and carry it with me wherever I go. I have 6 to 7 small meals per day. Each consists of equal amount of proteins, carbohydrates and fiber. I also make it a point that I keep myself hydrated through the day.

While I was on shoot I used to wake up at 3 am when I had an early morning shift so that I could complete my work out before I went on set. When we shot on locations where there were no proper facilities for gymming, I used to do functional training with my resistance band whenever I got time. I think being healthy is what matters the most to everyone and that’s why I make it a point to take time out to work out even if it’s for an hour.

The toughest part for me in this journey which is also the most important of all has been to stay motivated at all times. The thought that keeps me going is that even if I work for half an hour or even 10 minutes a day, I have made a difference to myself and I’m a tad better than I was yesterday.

Watch his crazy workout video from the sets of Machine:

Inspiring!