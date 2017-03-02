Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter Are Basically Twinning

Sanaa Shah Mar . 2 . 2017
Aishwarya with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan and Twinkle with daughter Nitara Kumar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna have been a brand loyalist to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. But it’s not just these lovely ladies that have been spotted in these clothes numerous times, their families have joined in. We recently came across Ash’s daughter, Aradhaya Bachchan and Twinkle daughter Nitara Kumar looking super cute in clothes designed by their favourite Indian designer. Both were snapped flaunting traditional Indian outfits in peach and pink with the signature AJSK gota work.

Check out these star babies flaunting cute Indian wear:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aradhya Bachchan

Twinkle Khanna with Daughter Nitara Kumar

We had no idea Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also designed kids for clothes. Nonetheless, we love it! Share your thoughts on their cute outfits by commenting below.

8
TAGS
Aaradhya Bachchan Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Aishwariya Rai Bachchan celebrity fashion celebrity kids Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Nitara Kumar Twinkle Khanna
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Aaradhya Bachchan
Feb . 9 . 2017Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Finally Talks About What Aaradhya Bachchan Is Like
Jan . 9 . 2017Adorable Video: Aaradhya Bachchan & Azad Rao Khan Perform At Their School’s Annual Function
Nov . 21 . 2016Photos: Sonali Bendre’s Son Is Ridiculously Camera Shy At Aaradhya Bachchan’s Birthday Bash
Nov . 19 . 2016Abhishek Bachchan Just Shared This Unseen Photo Of Aishwarya & Aaradhya
Nov . 12 . 2016Airport Spotting: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Look Super Pretty
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Feb . 27 . 2017Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Rock The Golden Door
Jan . 31 . 2017Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Is Addicted To This Designer Wear
Dec . 5 . 2016Amitabh Bachchan & Sweta Bachchan Make One Stylish Father-Daughter Duo
Aug . 10 . 2016Photos: Anushka Sharma Looks Fierce In Filmare’s Latest Issue
Jul . 14 . 2016You Need To See What Natasha Poonawalla Paired Her White Shirt With!
Twinkle Khanna
Feb . 28 . 2017Video: Akshay & Twinkle’s Daughter Nitara Dancing With Her Friends
Feb . 21 . 2017Photos: Twinkle Khanna & Sussanne Khan Party With Their Girl Gang!
Feb . 10 . 2017Twinkle Khanna Has A Hilarious Confusion Regarding Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2
Feb . 6 . 2017Photos: Hrithik-Sussanne & Akshay-Twinkle Had A Triple Date On Sunday
Feb . 3 . 2017Akshay Kumar Talks About His Equation With Priyanka Chopra
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web