Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter Are Basically Twinning

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna have been a brand loyalist to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. But it’s not just these lovely ladies that have been spotted in these clothes numerous times, their families have joined in. We recently came across Ash’s daughter, Aradhaya Bachchan and Twinkle daughter Nitara Kumar looking super cute in clothes designed by their favourite Indian designer. Both were snapped flaunting traditional Indian outfits in peach and pink with the signature AJSK gota work.
Check out these star babies flaunting cute Indian wear:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aradhya Bachchan
GANPATI KE DARSHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her adorable daughter, Aaradhya visited Siddhi Vinayak Mandir this week during the Ganapati Festival celebrations. Mama B was as pretty as a rose in a a candy pink georgette, resham embroidered kurta from the Acid peacock range, and little Aaradhya looked every inch the Devi herself in an orange and yellow multi layered salwar kameez with triangular applique work and a multi-coloured dupatta. #AbuJaniSandeepKhosla #AbuJani #SandeepKhosla #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #instastar #couture #fashion #love #pink #india #fantastique #instaluxe
Twinkle Khanna with Daughter Nitara Kumar
IT'S GOTA ALL THE WAY! Author, Actor and Mama with the Mostest, Twinkle Khanna chose to wear Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for a Ganpati Festival Puja Event. The cream silk chanderi kurta features traditional silver and gold gota applique work essayed in a distinctly modern, all over, art deco motif. The silk accents in green provide the finishing touch to a fabulouly festive ensemble. Accompanied by her precious poppet, Ms Khanna looked positively Divine.
We had no idea Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also designed kids for clothes. Nonetheless, we love it!