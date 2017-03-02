Amitabh Bachchan Took A Stand On Gender Equality With This Powerful Photo

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 2 . 2017
Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan

Gender equality has been an issue with our society since as long as I can remember. For years, women have fought for equal rights and battled against misogyny – and it’s unfortunate that the fight to achieve equality is nowhere near the finish line.

Ever so often, Bollywood stars attach their names with certain causes in which they believe. It definitely helps considering India is a country with some intense fandom. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a strong message on gender equality, stating that after his death, his assets will be distributed equally between his son and daughter.

Check it out:

Isn’t that wonderful? We need more people like him in our country.

