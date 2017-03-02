Bollywood Actress Opens Up About Battling Alcoholism

Pooja Bhatt

’90s actress and now filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, in a tell-all interview to Mumbai Mirror, revealed details of her battle with alcoholism and how she’s coming out of it slowly but surely. Today Pooja is 68 days sober and only raring to go. In fact, she even brought in her 45th birthday recently without a single drop of alcohol.

She said:

I want to bust the stigma attached to alcoholism in our country. Women particularly are discouraged from seeking help because it’s a matter of shame for the family. We don’t share our pain or frailties, we cover our weaknesses and it becomes a cancer.

She added:

Alcohol is comforting, it colours your evening. It’s a socially accepted narcotic even at business lunches and in the boardroom. Also, living in a fast-paced city, being in a high-stress profession, it becomes a reason to celebrate and cope with failure. Your film is a hit, you bathe in champagne, it flops, a single malt lessens the pain

Read the entire interview here.