Coolest Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Natasha Patel Mar . 2 . 2017

After the beauty looks we spotted at New York and London Fashion Week, things seem to have taken a turn when it came to Milan Fashion Week! Uber cool dark hues, grunge-y eyeliner and lip colours, unusual accessories and lots and lots of lashes are some of the trends that stood out the most for us. Take a look:

1. Versace

Versace at Milan Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

2.TODS

Tod’s at Milan Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

3. Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo at Milan Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

4. Prada

Prada at Milan Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

5. Gucci

Gucci at Milan Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

6. Fendi

Fendi at Milan Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

7. Bally

Bally at Milan Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

8. Bottega Veneta

Eva Herzigova (@evaherzigova) leading the #BottegaVeneta Fall/Winter 2017 finale yesterday in Milan #mfw

A post shared by Bottega Veneta (@bottegaveneta) on

9. Alberta Ferretti

10. Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

11. Emilio Pucci

12. Marco DeVincenzo

New sunglasses from #MarcoDeVincenzo Fall/Winter 2017-2018 collection #MFW

A post shared by Marco de Vincenzo (@marcodevincenzo) on

13. Moschino

These looks are quite rad, right?

What’d you think?

