Guess Which Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Just Got Engaged!

Swagata Dam Mar . 2 . 2017

This world is a strange place and we constantly keep coming across the strangest pieces of news. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and model Sofia Hayat, who had recently become a ‘nun’, just got engaged. So I guess she’s a nun no more. She took to Instagram to share her joy. Here’s what she posted.

Happily engaged!

A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on

When you meet someone who makes you feel the most beautiful you could ever feel .. I had to say yes. I am now officially engaged. Estatically happy and greatful. Sometimes you just know. After 1 week of dating..yet knowing each other so deep…we knew. Love is infinite..and so great. When you feel this amount of unconditinal love in such little time..you know. Always be true to your heart..for it only knows the truth. This is the marriage the heavens have been waiting for. The cosmic mother has finally been reunited with the cosmic father..and in our abundant Unconditoonal LOVE..the world will come to know it to. The alchemy of sacred sex brings about changes to the world in a way you never thought possible. The SUN The Father..is now here.

A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on

Not too sure but from the looks of it, this could be her fiance.

Congratulations.

