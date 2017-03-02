“Here You Are… Commenting About My Tits & Ass” – Diandra Soares Lashes Out

Ex Bigg Boss contestant and supermodel Diandra Soares has always been vocal about the causes she believes in including that of body image. She shared some empowering photos of her celebrating her curves yesterday, which honestly, is an inspiration to all us women out there, because we need to be reminded to stop body shaming ourselves and others!

Today, Diandra sent out a strong message to all those ‘friends’ out there who constantly told her to find a boyfriend, get married, and settle down. It’s something that all us Indian women can relate to. A woman being unmarried by the age of 30 is seen as the worst thing that can happen to her, but Diandra proves to them otherwise.

Check it out.



You go, girl!