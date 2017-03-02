Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Post Pregnancy Curves

Kareena Kapoor

What’s better than Kareena Kapoor Khan giving us maternity styling goals? Kareena owning her post-pregnancy curves like a boss! Spotted at an event yesterday, Kareena looks flawless in a satin gown by Nikil Thampi. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai picks out this outfit with a graceful neckline and this silhouette complements her curves beautifully. She goes bare in her ears and dons a precious choker from Nirav Modi.

Her beauty look consists of a center-parted, low ponytail and a dark plum lip. Isn’t she simply stunning? Check out more pictures of her and bring some brightness to your day.

Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor ‹ ›







‹ ›

Loving her dress? Check out an equally gorgeous gown you can buy.