Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Post Pregnancy Curves

What’s better than Kareena Kapoor Khan giving us maternity styling goals? Kareena owning her post-pregnancy curves like a boss! Spotted at an event yesterday, Kareena looks flawless in a satin gown by Nikil Thampi. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai picks out this outfit with a graceful neckline and this silhouette complements her curves beautifully. She goes bare in her ears and dons a precious choker from Nirav Modi.
Her beauty look consists of a center-parted, low ponytail and a dark plum lip. Isn’t she simply stunning? Check out more pictures of her and bring some brightness to your day.
Loving her dress? Check out an equally gorgeous gown you can buy.