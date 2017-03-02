Is This Popular Bengali Actress Involved In Child Trafficking?

Roopa Ganguly | Source: Facebook |

It is being said that a couple of BJP leaders have a role to play in the issue of child trafficking in West Bengal. If reports are to be believed, the party’s national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and state women’s wing president (who’s also a renowned Bengali actress), Roopa Ganguly have been involved in it.

According to The Hindu:

Previously, BJP leader Juhi Chowdhury was held by the police in the case and was arrested close to the India-Nepal border in Darjeeling district. Her name is linked with trafficking of at least 17 children. The accused, Chandana Chakraborty, who ran a child care home in North Bengal, reportedly said that Juhi had spoken to Mr. Vijayvargiya and Ms. Ganguly to “resolve some issues” about the child care home.

Roopa was seen as Draupadi in the popular ’90s show, Mahabharat.