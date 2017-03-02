Sonakshi Sinha Shows Skin In The Chicest Way Ever

Sonakshi Sinha

Would you guys agree if we said that it has been WAY too long since we’ve spotted Sonakshi Sinha out and about in B-town? Yesterday our favourite, AsliSona stepped out and reminded us all why we love her so damn much!

Sonakshi Sinha

Styled by Mohit Rai for an ad shoot, Sonakshi sported separates from Nishka Lulla that included a super cute crop top with an oversized skirt. Mohit accessorised the look with an Outhouse choker, which was just the perfect add-on to the look.

Sonakshi Sinha

With her staple winged liner, blushed cheeks and tinted lips, Ms. Sinha’s beauty look seemed to be quite on point too!

We’ve missed you so much, Sonakshi! Keep on slaying.

What do you guys think about her look?

