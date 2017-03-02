These Eye Pigments Will Take Your Shadow Game Up A Notch

Pick a color any color — our long-wearing #EyePigments now come in 11 rad shades 🌈 A post shared by Milk Makeup (@milkmakeup) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Girl, if you think your eyeshadow game has been on point all this time, then we have some news for you! One of Milk Makeup’s coolest releases this year will give you the best eye look for your everyday glam. With their new Eye Pigments—available in 11 long-lasting shades, you can achieve a vivid and highly pigmented cream eyeshadow that doesn’t need those 3 shadow brushes at all!

Here’s how you can use it:

The formula seems to have a very foil-like finish. Also, a major plus point is that it spreads easily and is super buildable.

Here’s how you can wear it:

You can create graphic liner

Who says #EyePigments are just for lids? 👀 We now have 11 shades you can wear wherever. A post shared by Milk Makeup (@milkmakeup) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

You can wear absolutely nothing but that colour on your lids

Put a lid on it 🔮 Our #EyePigments make it easier than ever with intense long-wear color that makes a statement in a swipe. Check out all 11 shades on milkmakeup.com — Jazzelle wears #Rave. A post shared by Milk Makeup (@milkmakeup) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

You can make everyone green with envy & mix up two shades

Fighting winter blues w/ holiday greens + silvers ❄️ Coco wears #EyePigment in Peep Show + Mermaid Parade A post shared by Milk Makeup (@milkmakeup) on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

How cool would these pigments look for a night out on the weekend? Let us know what you think!