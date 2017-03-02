These Eye Pigments Will Take Your Shadow Game Up A Notch

Girl, if you think your eyeshadow game has been on point all this time, then we have some news for you! One of Milk Makeup’s coolest releases this year will give you the best eye look for your everyday glam. With their new Eye Pigments—available in 11 long-lasting shades, you can achieve a vivid and highly pigmented cream eyeshadow that doesn’t need those 3 shadow brushes at all!
Here’s how you can use it:
The formula seems to have a very foil-like finish. Also, a major plus point is that it spreads easily and is super buildable.
Here’s how you can wear it:
You can create graphic liner
You can wear absolutely nothing but that colour on your lids
You can make everyone green with envy & mix up two shades
How cool would these pigments look for a night out on the weekend? Let us know what you think!