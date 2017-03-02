One of the most esteemed magazines, Vogue India recently did a photoshoot with Anushka Sharma and the cutie Mallika Dua. They’ve released a behind-the-scenes video of the two chatting up and it’s all sorts of amazing! Check this out.
Love this!
This Video Of Mallika Dua & Anushka Sharma Will Make Your Day!
