'Twisted' begins!!!! #vbontheweb coming soon. A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:03am PST

TV actress Nia Sharma will very soon be seen in a web series titled Twisted, being helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress is playing strip poker with the male lead Namit Khanna in the trailer and their hot chemistry is definitely raising the temperature.

Considering Vikram Bhatt is the director, we are sure it will be high on thrill, mystery and sex. The web series start airing on March 30, and we are rather excited to watch what it’s all about.

Check out the trailer here:

Thoughts?