Alia Bhatt Beauty Looks We’re Currently Crushing On

Man, oh man! Alia Bhatt sure keeps on uping her game for her movie promotions and we can’t deal anymore. From the best fashion looks styled by Ami Patel to her killer dance moves with her co-star Varun Dhawan; we sure are loving everything she’s doing. And that includes her awesome beauty looks. From perfectly made high ponytails to beachy waves, to pink pouts—here are all of Alia’s looks you’re going to bookmark for the weekend!
Waves for days
A chic low-bun
The preppy half ponytail
The perfect ponytail
Outward waves
Peachy & classy
Fresh & highlighted
Half up-do with kohl eyes
Pink pout & cheeks
Straight & sleek
Princess-like curls with accessories
Which look is your fav?