Alia Bhatt Beauty Looks We’re Currently Crushing On

Man, oh man! Alia Bhatt sure keeps on uping her game for her movie promotions and we can’t deal anymore. From the best fashion looks styled by Ami Patel to her killer dance moves with her co-star Varun Dhawan; we sure are loving everything she’s doing. And that includes her awesome beauty looks. From perfectly made high ponytails to beachy waves, to pink pouts—here are all of Alia’s looks you’re going to bookmark for the weekend!

Waves for days

A chic low-bun

The preppy half ponytail

The perfect ponytail

Outward waves

Peachy & classy

Fresh & highlighted

Half up-do with kohl eyes

Pink pout & cheeks

Straight & sleek

Princess-like curls with accessories

