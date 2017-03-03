Alia Bhatt’s Friday OOTD Is Red HOT

Natasha Patel Mar . 3 . 2017

Delhi ✌️️

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt‘s been looking hella‘ fly for the past couple of weeks. For the promotions for her movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Ami Patel styles her in flaming red pants with a matching scarf-top from The Koncept Store by KREA.

We love the vibe this outfit gives off… It’s laid-back, casual yet has a touch of a formal, business-y side to it. Keeping the look mellow and not OTT , she just adds a pair of strappy gold heels.

Her makeup included subtle hints of red shadow around the eye with pink lips. And her hair was styled in waves giving the look a very easy and effortless feel.

How’s your OOTD?

2
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Ami Patel Ayesha DeVitre Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrity beauty celebrity fashion
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Mar . 3 . 2017Alia Bhatt Beauty Looks We’re Currently Crushing On
Mar . 3 . 2017The New Song Of Badrinath Ki Dulhania Will Break Your Hearts
Mar . 2 . 2017Alia Bhatt & Her Mom Soni Razdan Received Death Threats
Mar . 2 . 2017Look How Cute: Varun Dhawan & Virat Kohli Hang Out Together
Mar . 1 . 2017Revealed: Alia Bhatt’s Holiday Plans For The Year!
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Mar . 3 . 2017Alia Bhatt Beauty Looks We’re Currently Crushing On
Mar . 3 . 2017The New Song Of Badrinath Ki Dulhania Will Break Your Hearts
Feb . 24 . 2017We Need To Talk About Alia Bhatt In These Adorable Outfits
Feb . 22 . 2017Alia Bhatt Stands Out In This Eye-Catching Dress
Feb . 22 . 2017Photos: Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Look Too Damn Cute In Matching Outfits
Ami Patel
Feb . 24 . 2017We Need To Talk About Alia Bhatt In These Adorable Outfits
Feb . 24 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Porcelain Doll In This Gown
Feb . 22 . 2017Alia Bhatt Stands Out In This Eye-Catching Dress
Feb . 21 . 2017Kangana Ranaut’s Pant Suit Is Sexier Than Any You’ve Seen Before
Feb . 16 . 2017Kangana Ranaut’s Black & White Outfit Is So Fetch
celebrity fashion
Mar . 3 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Looks Sexy In Lace On The Cover Of ELLE
Mar . 3 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Giving Us Major Ruffle Goals
Mar . 2 . 2017Sonakshi Sinha Shows Skin In The Chicest Way Ever
Mar . 2 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Post Pregnancy Curves
Mar . 2 . 2017Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter Are Basically Twinning
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web