Alia Bhatt’s Friday OOTD Is Red HOT

Alia Bhatt‘s been looking hella‘ fly for the past couple of weeks. For the promotions for her movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Ami Patel styles her in flaming red pants with a matching scarf-top from The Koncept Store by KREA.
We love the vibe this outfit gives off… It’s laid-back, casual yet has a touch of a formal, business-y side to it. Keeping the look mellow and not OTT , she just adds a pair of strappy gold heels.
Her makeup included subtle hints of red shadow around the eye with pink lips. And her hair was styled in waves giving the look a very easy and effortless feel.
How’s your OOTD?