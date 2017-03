Sunny day 🌞😎😘 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 3, 2017 at 1:30am PST

TBH we can’t thank celebrity stylist, Allia Al Rufai enough for styling Anushka Sharma in this adorable outfit. Anushka’s not only making us fall in love with denim all over again but also makes us wish we hit the gym more often. Do you see those killer abs?

Sporting a top bun and big sunnies, our girl carries a yellow umbrella that only makes the whole picture so much more delightful! #InstagramGoals amirite?

