Bipasha Basu’s Outfit Is A Desi Goldmine

Love my eyeliner and gel hair look @kapilone and @kaushal9dsouz 😘 A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:56am PST

Bipasha Basu‘s desi look is giving us some major dhoom-dhaam feels. Celebrity stylist Shyamli Arora picked out this anarkali from Anita Dongre. In a festive pink and gold combo, this outfit has just the right kind of dressy and desi feels. Some statement pieces from Mahesh Notandas gives more oomph to this outfit.

Bipasha keeps her face dewy with a fierce winged liner and matching pink lips. Her center-parted slick hair does perfect justice to the look and we can’t stop staring. Check out more images in the gallery below.

