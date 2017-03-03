Bipasha Basu’s Outfit Is A Desi Goldmine

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 3 . 2017

Love my eyeliner and gel hair look @kapilone and @kaushal9dsouz 😘

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Bipasha Basu‘s desi look is giving us some major dhoom-dhaam feels. Celebrity stylist Shyamli Arora picked out this anarkali from Anita Dongre. In a festive pink and gold combo, this outfit has just the right kind of dressy and desi feels. Some statement pieces from Mahesh Notandas gives more oomph to this outfit.

Bipasha keeps her face dewy with a fierce winged liner and matching pink lips. Her center-parted slick hair does perfect justice to the look and we can’t stop staring. Check out more images in the gallery below.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu

Like her look? Pick out an equally pretty desi wear here.

1
TAGS
Anita Dongre Bipasha Basu celebrity fashion Celebrity outfiut Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Mahesh Notandas Shyamli Arora
COMMENTS
