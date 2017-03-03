This Bollywood Actress Might Be Performing With Justin Bieber At His Concert

Sunny Leone

Music sensation and almost everyone’s current favourite Justin Bieber is all set to perform in India and we’re way too excited for this! There have been rumours doing the rounds of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra performing as part of the concert but it hasn’t been confirmed yet. Now, if reports from DNA are to be believed, the super hot Sunny Leone will be performing at the concert. We hear she’s going to dance to a bunch of her hit songs.

Can you imagine Sunny Leone and Justin Bieber on the same stage? That’s going to be quite something!