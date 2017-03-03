This Bollywood Actress Might Be Performing With Justin Bieber At His Concert

Divya Rao Mar . 3 . 2017
Sunny Leone

Music sensation and almost everyone’s current favourite Justin Bieber is all set to perform in India and we’re way too excited for this! There have been rumours doing the rounds of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra performing as part of the concert but it hasn’t been confirmed yet. Now, if reports from DNA are to be believed, the super hot Sunny Leone will be performing at the concert. We hear she’s going to dance to a bunch of her hit songs.

Can you imagine Sunny Leone and Justin Bieber on the same stage? That’s going to be quite something!

17
TAGS
Justin Bieber Sunny Leone
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Justin Bieber
Feb . 15 . 2017Confirmed: Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour In India – Here’s All You Need To Know
Sep . 29 . 2016Justin Bieber Really Wants To Hook Up With This 49 Year Old Actress
Sep . 21 . 2016This Celebrity Couple Broke Up After Dating For 6 Weeks
Sep . 16 . 2016This Popular Actress Changed Her Number So Her Ex Cannot Reach Her!
Aug . 28 . 2016Leaked: Justin Bieber & His Girlfriend Spotted “Having Sex” In Public!
Sunny Leone
Feb . 22 . 2017Amy Jackson Walks For This Indian Designer At London Fashion Week
Jan . 24 . 2017Here’s Proof That No One Does Black Better Than Sunny Leone
Jan . 21 . 2017All The Inside Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan On The Bigg Boss Sets
Jan . 16 . 2017VIDEO: Sunny Leone Looks Too Cute As She Mimics Shah Rukh Khan’s Dialogues
Jan . 15 . 2017These Bollywood Queens Ruled The Jio Filmfare Awards Red Carpet
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web