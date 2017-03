Dressed in Chanel for the March issue of ELLE India, Kangana Ranaut has us all fawning over her blushed look. In her first ever ELLE cover, the sexy actress looks poised in pink wearing a beautiful lace dress that was teamed with a multi-coloured jacket.

Talk about high-fashion, am I right? With her makeup in tone with the blush theme, and of course, Kangana’s blonde waves, we’re in love with this cover already!

We cannot wait to see her fashion spread on the inside. You?