Karan Tacker Just Shared This Gorgeous Photo With Krystale D’Souza From Their Beach Holiday

Krystale D’Souza, Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker and Krystale D’Souza have been rumoured to be in a relationship ever since they starred opposite each other in Ek Haazaron Main Meri Behna Hai. However, they have always denied their relationship status and prefer being ‘good friends’ only.

Krystale was in Goa recently for her birthday, and well, so was Karan. The two even shared their respective beach photos with similar captions.

Have a look:

Good vibes happen on the tides 🌊 .. #beach #vibes #ocean #life #sun n #sand A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:52am PST

Wait, that’s not all! Karan posted this cutesy photo from the holiday to wish Krystale on her birthday:

Happy happy birthday K ! wish u nothing less than the best! Seeing you later for dinner! 🤗🤗#badabingbadaboom ✨💥🥁🎁🎉🎈🛍 A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

Jaast look ay him slyly mentioning the dinner date! So adorbs!