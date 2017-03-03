Karan Tacker Just Shared This Gorgeous Photo With Krystale D’Souza From Their Beach Holiday

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 3 . 2017
Krystale D’Souza, Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker and Krystale D’Souza have been rumoured to be in a relationship ever since they starred opposite each other in Ek Haazaron Main Meri Behna Hai. However, they have always denied their relationship status and prefer being ‘good friends’ only.

Krystale was in Goa recently for her birthday, and well, so was Karan. The two even shared their respective beach photos with similar captions.

Have a look:

High tides & Good vibes 🌊✌🏼#beachLife #HappyPuppy #beach #waterbaby #piscean #sun #sand #vibes #vitaminsea

A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on

Good vibes happen on the tides 🌊 .. #beach #vibes #ocean #life #sun n #sand

A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on

Wait, that’s not all! Karan posted this cutesy photo from the holiday to wish Krystale on her birthday:

Jaast look ay him slyly mentioning the dinner date! So adorbs!

