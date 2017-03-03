Karan Wahi And His Girlfriend Are Making An Appearance Together In This Reality Show

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 3 . 2017
Karan Wahi and Jinita Sheth

We recently told you that TV heartthrob Karan Wahi‘s girlfriend Jinita Sheth made their relationship “insta” – official after she posted a bunch of cute photos of them together. And they make a damn cute couple!

Karan, who has hosted Nach Baliye Season 5 and Season 6 will reportedly be a part of Nach Baliye 8, but as a contestant with his bailey Jinita. While there has not been any official confirmation yet, it would be interesting to see Karan and Jinita shake a leg together.

What do you guys think?

