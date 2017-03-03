Karan Wahi And His Girlfriend Are Making An Appearance Together In This Reality Show

Karan Wahi and Jinita Sheth

We recently told you that TV heartthrob Karan Wahi‘s girlfriend Jinita Sheth made their relationship “insta” – official after she posted a bunch of cute photos of them together. And they make a damn cute couple!

Karan, who has hosted Nach Baliye Season 5 and Season 6 will reportedly be a part of Nach Baliye 8, but as a contestant with his bailey Jinita. While there has not been any official confirmation yet, it would be interesting to see Karan and Jinita shake a leg together.

What do you guys think?