This Is The Most Motivational Bollywood Soundtrack We’ve Heard In A While

Sometimes, you just need that one song to listen to on loop to give you the extra motivation you need. The Poorna soundtrack has three of those, and features hugely talented artists like Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant and Raj Pandit. If you’re looking for a little inspiration this weekend, definitely put this album on loop:

Salim-Sulaiman have composed the music, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics.

Poorna, directed by Rahul Bose, tells the real-life story of Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl in history to climb Mount Everest at the age of 13. Make sure to watch the trailer here if you haven’t already.