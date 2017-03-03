Payal Khandwala Celebrates 5 Years With An Amazing Collection

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 3 . 2017
Payal Khandwala SS17 collection

Payal Khandwala celebrates 5 years in the fashion industry with a bangin’ new collection for SS17. She uses solid colours of emerald green, burnt brick and lustrous mustard with black patch-work embroidery standing out. These pieces are so versatile that you can even mix and match them with your denims or your basic shirts. Now that the line is launched, we’re pretty sure we will be spotting some celebs wearing Payal’s designs.

Check out the Indo-western marvel of a collection Ms. Khandwala has created.

Tell us what you think of her new line. Love it?

