Photo: Befikre Boys Ranveer & Armaan Looking Like Sex On Legs

Swagata Dam Mar . 3 . 2017

Remember Vaani Kapoor‘s cute (and sexy) boyfriend from Befikre? Well, the heartthrob is now on Instagram, yay! He recently shared this #throwback photo where he’s seen chilling with his co-star Ranveer Singh. JUST LOOK AT THEM!

Life's a beach #tbt #thuglife #befikre

A post shared by Armaan Ralhan (@armaanralhan) on

BRB, fanning myself.

Armaan Ralhan Befikre Ranveer Singh
