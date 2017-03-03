Remember Vaani Kapoor‘s cute (and sexy) boyfriend from Befikre? Well, the heartthrob is now on Instagram, yay! He recently shared this #throwback photo where he’s seen chilling with his co-star Ranveer Singh. JUST LOOK AT THEM!
BRB, fanning myself.
Photo: Befikre Boys Ranveer & Armaan Looking Like Sex On Legs
