Photo: Befikre Boys Ranveer & Armaan Looking Like Sex On Legs

Remember Vaani Kapoor‘s cute (and sexy) boyfriend from Befikre? Well, the heartthrob is now on Instagram, yay! He recently shared this #throwback photo where he’s seen chilling with his co-star Ranveer Singh. JUST LOOK AT THEM!

Life's a beach #tbt #thuglife #befikre A post shared by Armaan Ralhan (@armaanralhan) on Mar 2, 2017 at 12:29am PST

BRB, fanning myself.