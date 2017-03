Happy Valentine’s Day my love @priankasingha !!! Thanks for the best gift in the world #babysingha ! #satnamwaheguruੴ A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

Ranvijay Singha and his wife, Prianka Singha, just welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Kainaat, into their lives about a month ago, and the doting father has been spending lots of time with her. Firstly, can we just take a minute to talk about how beautiful and thoughtful that name is? We love it! Rannvijay shared a lovely photo of his wife and him on a date sans Kainaat… and it’s too cute.

Awww! Got to love how cute these two are!