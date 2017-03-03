Shop The Looks From Our Fridays At Facebook With Malaika Arora

Shop LIVE with us and Malaika Arora for these amazing looks from The Label Life #FridaysatFacebook #LabelLife 由 MissMalini 发布于 2017年3月3日

We just got done with our exclusive live video at the Facebook Headquarters with Malaika Arora and it was absolutely amazing. She introduced her new collection from The Label Life and also styled our #BossLady MissMalini and our fashion team with her favourite picks. She was also dressed head-to-toe in The Label Life.

Malaika Arora with Team MissMalini

If you liked what you saw you can shop these looks here:

1. On Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

2. On MissMalini

Malaika Arora with MissMalini

3. On Meriam Ahari— Fashion & Beauty Director at MissMalini

Malaika Arora With Meriam Ahari ( Fashion & Beauty Director)

4. On Sanaa Shah— Fashion & Fitness Blogger at MissMalini

Malaika Arora With Sanaa Shah (Fashion Blogger)

5. On Divya Dukle— Fashion Intern at MissMalini

Malaika Arora with Divya Dukle ( Fashion Intern)

