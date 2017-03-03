Shop The Looks From Our Fridays At Facebook With Malaika Arora

Sanaa Shah Mar . 3 . 2017

Shop LIVE with us and Malaika Arora for these amazing looks from The Label Life #FridaysatFacebook #LabelLife

MissMalini 发布于 2017年3月3日

We just got done with our exclusive live video at the Facebook Headquarters with Malaika Arora and it was absolutely amazing. She introduced her new collection from The Label Life and also styled our #BossLady MissMalini and our fashion team with her favourite picks. She was also dressed head-to-toe in The Label Life.

Malaika Arora with Team MissMalini

If you liked what you saw you can shop these looks here:

1. On Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

2. On MissMalini

Malaika Arora with MissMalini

3. On Meriam Ahari— Fashion & Beauty Director at MissMalini

Malaika Arora With Meriam Ahari ( Fashion & Beauty Director)

4. On Sanaa Shah— Fashion & Fitness Blogger at MissMalini

Malaika Arora With Sanaa Shah (Fashion Blogger)

5. On Divya Dukle— Fashion Intern at MissMalini

Malaika Arora with Divya Dukle ( Fashion Intern)

Click here to shop these looks: ShopNow

Hurry up before they’re all sold!

0
TAGS
Divya Dukle Facebook Malaika Arora Meriam Ahari MissMalini MissMalini Exclusive Online shopping Sanaa Shah shopping The Label Life
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Facebook
Jan . 2 . 2017Aditya Roy Kapur Is Now On Social Media!
Feb . 11 . 20166 Smart Ways For A Mother To Use Facebook
Sep . 28 . 201511 ‘Stud Muffins’ Who’re Doing Facebook Right
Sep . 16 . 2015Facebook Is Introducing The Dislike Button!
Sep . 14 . 201510 People Who Need To Be Stopped From Facebook-ing At The Earliest
Malaika Arora
Feb . 14 . 2017You Will Never Believe Who Is In The Koffee Jury For Koffee With Karan 5!
Feb . 8 . 2017Just Some Photos Of Malaika Arora Looking Hot AF While Buying Strawberries
Feb . 7 . 2017Inside Photos: Sophie Choudry’s Birthday Party Was A Star Studded Affair
Feb . 6 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles At LFW’s Finale
Jan . 9 . 2017Arbaaz Khan Opens Up On His Equation With Malaika Arora Post Their Separation
MissMalini
Jan . 30 . 2017Here’s Why We Can’t Wait To Soak In The Nasik Sun This Weekend…
Jan . 23 . 2017We Know Who’s Varun Dhawan’s Favourite From Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 Calendar
Jan . 20 . 2017Esha Gupta Looks SO Good From Head To Toe
Jan . 16 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Moment On The 7th Episode Of #Vh1InsideAccess
Jan . 13 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Vows Not To JUST Wash Her Hair Ever Again!
Online shopping
May . 23 . 20145 Tips On Shopping Online Abroad From India!
May . 9 . 2014Flipkart’s New Fashion Store Is Now Open!
Dec . 12 . 20138 Simple Ways to Make the Most of the Great Online Shopping Festival ’13
Nov . 29 . 2013Video Tutorial: How to Shop Online For Clothes!
Jan . 22 . 2013Calling All Virtual Shopaholics, MissMalini Has Questions!
The Label Life
Feb . 24 . 2017What We’re Loving At Malini Ramani X The Label Life
Jan . 5 . 2017You Could Survive 2017 With These 5 Basic Tops
Dec . 1 . 20165 Footwear Options Appropriate For A Music Festival
Nov . 28 . 20167 Evening Bags For Every Girl & Every Budget
Nov . 24 . 20167 Flats That Are Comfortable But Cute
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web